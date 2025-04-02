IPL 2025: GT Beat RCB with Siraj’s Bowling Brilliance and Buttler’s Heroics

Bengaluru: A sensational bowling performance from Mohammed Siraj (3 wickets for 19 runs) and a match-winning half-century by Jos Buttler powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a comfortable 8-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Siraj’s Spell Wrecks RCB Batting Lineup

Gujarat Titans opted to bowl first after winning the toss, restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest total of 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohammed Siraj spearheaded GT’s bowling attack, scalping three crucial wickets. Sai Kishore picked up 2 wickets, while Ishant Sharma, Arshad Khan, and Prasidh Krishna contributed with a wicket each.

Liam Livingstone was the lone warrior for RCB, scoring 54 off 40 balls, while Tim David added a quickfire 32 off 18 balls to push RCB’s total to a respectable figure.

RCB’s Top-Order Collapse

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt struggled to find momentum as RCB lost their first wicket at just 8 runs, with Kohli falling cheaply to Arshad Khan.

Siraj continued his onslaught, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal (4 runs) and Salt (14 off 13 balls) to leave RCB struggling. Captain Rajat Patidar (12 runs) fell to Ishant Sharma, reducing RCB to 42/4 within the powerplay.

Middle Order’s Resistance

With wickets tumbling, Sai Kishore struck twice, removing Jitesh Sharma (33 off 21 balls) and Krunal Pandya (5 runs) to further dent RCB’s hopes.

However, a late counterattack from Liam Livingstone and Tim David helped RCB cross the 150-run mark. Livingstone’s explosive 54-run knock included 1 four and 5 sixes, while David’s 32 off 18 balls ensured a competitive total of 169/8.

Buttler’s Blazing Knock Seals the Victory

Chasing 170, Gujarat Titans dominated the run chase with Jos Buttler leading from the front. His aggressive half-century ensured GT’s comfortable victory with plenty of deliveries to spare.

Buttler’s counterattacking knock was well-supported by Shubman Gill (38 off 28 balls), as GT cruised to victory with eight wickets in hand.

With this commanding win, Gujarat Titans reaffirmed their dominance in the tournament, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to regroup after another disappointing performance.