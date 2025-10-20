Harish Rao Criticises Congress Over Law-and-Order Breakdown, Says Even Police Are Unsafe in Telangana

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana has left even the police vulnerable. He was reacting to the shocking murder of a police constable by a rowdy sheeter, calling it a grim reminder of the government’s failure to maintain peace and security in the state.

On the occasion of Diwali, Harish Rao visited the historic Bhagya Lakshmi Temple near Charminar and performed special prayers. Extending festive greetings to the people, he prayed for their happiness, good health, and the overall prosperity of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Rao said Hyderabad has long stood as a shining symbol of communal harmony, where Hindus and Muslims have always respected each other’s faiths and traditions. He said the coexistence of the Bhagya Lakshmi Temple within the Charminar complex reflected the city’s deep-rooted culture of unity and mutual respect.

However, shifting to a critical note, he expressed dismay over the recent rise in violent incidents. “It’s unfortunate that in today’s Telangana, even those responsible for maintaining peace—the police themselves—are not safe. The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Home Minister, has failed to ensure public safety,” Rao said.

He demanded that the government provide all necessary support to the family of the slain constable, including a government job for one of the family members. “It’s not just a matter of justice, but a duty of the state to stand by those who risk their lives to protect others,” he added.

The BRS leader further questioned the silence of the Congress government over allegations involving Minister Konda Surekha’s family and the growing gun culture in the state. “When a minister’s own daughter makes serious allegations about illegal activities, the government owes the public an explanation. Instead, there’s complete inaction,” he said, calling for a judicial inquiry to establish the facts and ensure transparency.

Continuing his criticism, Harish Rao accused the Congress leadership of promoting fear and internal conflicts rather than governance. “The previous BRS administration turned Telangana into an investment-friendly state admired across India. But under Congress rule, the same state is slipping into chaos, fear, and factionalism,” he remarked.

In a pointed comment, Rao said, “While we strengthened agriculture, this government is strengthening gun culture. Instead of focusing on people’s welfare, they’re busy fighting among themselves.”

Harish Rao concluded by appealing to the Congress government to restore law and order, protect citizens, and bring back the sense of stability that once defined Telangana.