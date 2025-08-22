Harshvardhan, Sonam’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ teaser is full of emotions, heartbreak & love

Mumbai: The makers of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” unveiled the teaser, which runs high on emotions, heartbreak, love and even hate.

The over a minute long teaser begins with Harshvardhan and Sonam crossing paths after they separated even though love between them can be sensed. It shows Sonam and Harsh heading to get married. However, heartbreak follows and the journey of getting back together follows. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared the teaser and wrote as the caption: “Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali – 21st Oct.”

The release of the film has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.

Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.

The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project.

The upcoming film marks Harshvardhan Rane's first on-screen collaboration with Sonam Bajwa.

The film, which marks the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg, said: “DEEWAANIYAT is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music.”