Haryana CM promises tough action against crime, drug networks

Chandigarh: Following the spurt in crime in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reiterated that law and order would be the priority of the government and gave a stern warning to drug networks and promised stern action against offenders.

“The government is working to break the back of drug smugglers,” he told the media here. His assertion on law and order came over the murder of Manisha, a private play schoolteacher, who was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Singhani village in Bhiwani district.

Her family and villagers on Thursday refused to cremate her until those responsible are arrested and police officials accused of negligence are suspended. Taking cognisance of the crime, Chief Minister Saini on Friday transferred Superintendent of Police Manbir Singh, who was posted in Bhiwani, replacing 2014-batch IPS Sumit Kumar there.

Besides, the Station House Office (SHO) concerned, one Assistant Sub-Inspector and three other police personnel were suspended. “No matter how big a person is, if he works outside the law, he will not be spared,” the Chief Minister told the media here.

He said that in the coming times, even more stringent decisions would be taken. “If any person commits a crime, he will be brought to justice. The Chief Minister asked police officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. All concerned officers should ensure a law and order-friendly environment for the public in their area of work,” the CM said.

Also, he clarified that the safety of the citizens of the state is the priority of the government. After the murder of the teacher, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh had met the victim’s family, acknowledged police lapses and promised swift arrests and action against negligent officers. Preliminary police findings indicate the victim was abducted, killed elsewhere, and her body dumped in the fields. Her mobile phone has not yet been recovered.