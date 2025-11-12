Hazlewood cleared for Ashes opener after injury scare; Abbott ruled out

Sydney: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been cleared of major injury, while Sean Abbott will not be available for selection for the series opener due to a “moderate grade hamstring injury.”

Hazlewood and Abbott were both sent for medical scans after pulling up sore on day three of NSW’s Sheffield Shield game against Victoria. Neither of the seamers, who have bowled nine overs, returned to the field after lunch on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Hazlewood, a key member of the Aussie pace attack for the series opener against England in Perth in the absence of injured skipper Pat Cummins, underwent precautionary scans, which have cleared him of muscle strain.

“He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said of Hazlewood.

But Abbott, who suffered a “moderate grade” strain to his left hamstring, “will not be available for selection” for the first Test match in Perth. “His return-to-play plan will be developed over the coming weeks,” CA’s spokesperson said of Abbott.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has already been ruled out of the first Test against England due to a back issue, while the Australians are also missing Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson due to injuries.

The team’s Test captain, who was in Sydney on Wednesday, said Hazlewood appeared in good spirits after his scan. “I was at the SCG. There was a bit happening there for an hour or so,” Cummins said at a CA announcement for major sponsors NRMA.

“Both had scans. I haven’t got 100 per cent across all the details but I think Joshy was pretty chipper when he got out. Hopefully he should be fine. Seany I’m not so sure about I think they’re still assessing.

“They were hamstrings. Obviously a week away from the Test series always you always err on the side of caution so I think they wanted to see what was happening before pushing it and potentially making it any worse.

“Hopefully not too much (disruption). Again we’ll wait and see how it comes out over the next 24 hours. I think Joshy was pretty confident when he walked out so hopefully it shouldn’t make too much of an issue.”