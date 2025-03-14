Hazratullah Zazai: Tragic Loss Strikes Star Cricketer’s Family

Kabul: Afghanistan’s star cricketer Hazratullah Zazai is mourning a heartbreaking loss as his two-year-old daughter has tragically passed away. The news was shared by his teammates on social media, expressing their condolences and support during this difficult time.

Teammates Extend Their Support

Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat took to Instagram to confirm the sad news, urging everyone to stand with Zazai as a brother in his time of grief. However, details regarding the cause of his daughter’s death have not been revealed.

“Hazratullah Zazai’s two-year-old daughter has passed away. Let’s stand by him as a brother and offer our support,” wrote Karim Janat.

Hazratullah Zazai’s Impact in T20 Cricket

Zazai, known for his explosive batting, made history by smashing six sixes in six balls in T20 cricket, joining the list of the fastest half-century scorers. He remains one of Afghanistan’s key players in the shorter format of the game.

Condolences Pour In

The Afghanistan cricket fraternity and fans worldwide have expressed their deepest condolences to Zazai and his family during this difficult time. His teammates and well-wishers continue to offer emotional support to help him cope with the tragic loss.