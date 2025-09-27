Telangana High Court Orders Stay on Demolition of Waqf Properties in Kodangal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted temporary relief to the Muslim community in Kodangal by ordering a stay on the demolition of waqf properties, following the recent razing of religious structures during a road-widening project. The order was issued on Friday by Justice B Vijaya Sen Reddy in response to a writ petition filed by Irshad Ali Khan, who challenged the actions of the Kodangal Municipality.

During the proceedings, advocate Asher Mehtab Khan, representing the petitioner, argued that the properties in question—including three graveyards, an Ashura Khana, and a dargah—had already been notified as waqf land. He contended that the demolition violated the Waqf Act and was carried out without following proper legal procedures. He further emphasized that the municipality’s actions infringed upon the constitutional rights of minorities.

After considering the arguments, the court directed the authorities to maintain the stay on demolition for the specified properties and adjoining waqf land until further orders. Officials were also instructed to refrain from any further interference with the sites.

The demolition had previously sparked political tensions in Vikramabad district, with BRS leaders taking a leading role in protests. Amid the unrest, former Kodangal MLA Narendra Reddy was detained by police while heading to the location, and several other party leaders were placed under house arrest.

The court’s order provides a temporary reprieve for the community while legal proceedings continue, ensuring that no further damage occurs to the waqf properties in Kodangal.