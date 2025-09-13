Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, IMD Issues Alert for Several Telangana Districts

Hyderabad: Rainfall continued across several parts of the city on Saturday, with areas such as Musheerabad, Chikkadpally, Ramnagar, Domalguda, Vidyanagar, Bagh Lingampally, Amberpet, Kachiguda, and Barkatpura recording light to moderate showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Hyderabad from afternoon until late night.

Also Read: Viral Craze Alert! Create Your Own Nano Banana 3D Figurine in Seconds

The IMD has also predicted widespread downpours across several districts of Telangana. Districts including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Similarly, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar are also likely to experience heavy showers.

The forecast further indicates thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 30–40 kmph.

The IMD has issued a warning to citizens, urging them to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and take precautions to stay safe during the spell of heavy rains.