Viral Craze Alert! Create Your Own Nano Banana 3D Figurine in Seconds

A new viral sensation called the Nano Banana 3D Figurine Trend is taking over X (Twitter) and Instagram. With the help of Google Gemini, users are transforming their ordinary selfies into stunning 3D figurine-style photos – and even short videos. Social media is buzzing with these unique AI-generated creations, and everyone wants to know how to make them.

So, what exactly is the Nano Banana trend? It’s a new AI prompt-based trick where you upload your photo and Gemini turns it into a 3D figurine within seconds. From solo shots to family portraits, users are creating highly realistic 3D versions of themselves, perfect for WhatsApp statuses, reels, or profile pictures.

How to make your own Nano Banana 3D photo in 3 steps:

Open Google Gemini on your phone or desktop. Click the (+) icon to upload your high-quality photo. Type your desired prompt in the message box – within seconds, your 3D figurine photo is ready.

The platform even supports 3D videos, allowing users to create cinematic-style AI clips.

Tips to Go Viral:

Upload only high-quality images for the best results.

Experiment with different prompts for unique styles.

Don’t forget to add trending hashtags when sharing, to maximize reach.

Free or Paid?

Google Gemini offers two free trial chances, but after that, you need to log in and pay a small fee. Users can choose between 2.0 Flash (3D Statue Photo) or 2.5 Flash (3D Original Photo) formats.

With elections, celebrity reels, and influencers joining in, the Nano Banana trend shows no signs of slowing down.