Is Elvish Yadav Dating Jannat Zubair? Actress with More Followers Than Shah Rukh Khan Sparks Buzz

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner, as well as Laughter Chef Season 2 champion, Elvish Yadav has once again grabbed headlines—this time, for his personal life.

Recently, Elvish shared a series of romantic pictures with actress Jannat Zubair on Instagram, which immediately sent fans into a frenzy. In the photos, Elvish is seen in a white kurta while Jannat looks elegant in a red saree. Adding fuel to the fire, Elvish captioned the post with: “Tere dil pe haq mera hai” (“I have a right over your heart”).

The pictures went viral within minutes. Fans flooded the comments section, calling Jannat “Bhabhi” and even urging the duo to tie the knot soon. At the same time, many speculated that the viral photos might be part of an upcoming music video or project—a possible publicity stunt.

What makes the story even more sensational is Jannat Zubair’s massive social media following. With 50.2 million Instagram followers, she has overtaken Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has 48.4 million followers. Apart from her acting career, Jannat is also a successful businesswoman, with media reports estimating her net worth at around ₹250 crore.

Whether it’s a blossoming romance or just clever promotion, one thing is certain—the Elvish–Jannat buzz has taken over social media, leaving fans hooked on every update.