Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met Centre

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In its daily weather report, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across the state over the next seven days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 30–40 kmph, are also likely at isolated locations in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

The Southwest Monsoon has been normal over Telangana so far. Heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Karimnagar district during the past 24 hours, while several parts of the state also received rain, the report added.