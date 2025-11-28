Heavy rain likely to occur in Telangana on Nov 30

Telangana

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over the state on November 29, 30 and December1.

28 November 2025
Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on November 30, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.


Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana during the next 24 hours and on December 2, 3 and 4.
Dry Weather prevailed over the state during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the report added.

