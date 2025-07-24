Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify, Heavy Rainfall Alert for Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Low-Pressure Area over the north Bay of Bengal, which currently lies over the central parts of the region as of 08:30 hrs on Thursday, is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre here.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilts south-westwards with height. The system is expected to move west-northwest towards the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha over the next 48 hours.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level presently runs through Sri Ganganagar, Sirsa, Meerut, Hardoi, Patna, Jamshedpur, Digha, and further southeastwards to the centre of the low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal.

Additionally, a trough extending from Vidarbha to the cyclonic circulation associated with this system across south Chhattisgarh at around 5.8 km above mean sea level continues to persist.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for the next five days, and in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are likely at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema over the next five days.

The forecast also indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most, many, or a few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at most places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the weather report added.