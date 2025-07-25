Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several districts of Telangana

In Telangana, several districts received heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours, inundating rivers, lakes and roads. Traffic has been diverted at some places and emergency measures have been taken.

Malugu and Kumarambheem Asifabad districts have been affected, with the authorities keeping the District Disaster Response Force on alert. During the 24-hour rainfall till 3 am, Bijor in Asifabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 236.5 mm, while Venkatapura in Malugu district recorded 218.3 mm.

Several other places in Bhadradri district have recorded heavy rains. The district collector of Malgo has urged the public to avoid venturing out, especially near bridges and highways.

Fishermen have been advised to stay on the coast. Traffic was disrupted after a temporary road on Ralavago, a river in the district, was damaged.

People living in low-lying areas near the Godavari river have been asked to be prepared for evacuation, and facilities are being prepared at rehabilitation centres. Those living in old, unsafe houses have also been urged to move to safer places.