Helmet: Two Helmets Now Mandatory with Every Two-Wheeler Purchase: Central Govt Issues Key Order!

New Delhi: In a significant step towards improving road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification mandating all two-wheeler manufacturers to provide two helmets with every new vehicle sold. This rule is proposed under key amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 198

New Helmet Rule to Enhance Road Safety

According to the draft notification released on June 23, 2025, the new regulation will come into force three months after its final implementation. Once active, it will be mandatory for all two-wheeler manufacturers to provide two BIS-certified helmets with every new purchase, regardless of the engine capacity.

The helmets must adhere to specifications laid out by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This initiative is aimed at promoting helmet use among both riders and pillion passengers, ensuring enhanced protection on Indian roads.

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) to Be Mandatory from January 2026

In another safety-first move, the Ministry has also mandated Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS) on all new two-wheelers manufactured from January 2026, irrespective of engine displacement.

ABS prevents the wheels from locking during sudden braking, reducing the risk of skidding or accidents, especially on slippery surfaces. The government emphasized that this feature is being made compulsory to enhance the safety of riders by minimizing crash risks.

BIS-Certified Helmets Only

To ensure quality and safety, only helmets that comply with BIS specifications will be accepted. Manufacturers must provide these helmets at the time of vehicle delivery. Non-compliance with these new norms could lead to penalties or action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Key Highlights of the New Safety Rules:

Two helmets to be supplied with every new two-wheeler sold

to be supplied with every new two-wheeler sold Helmets must meet BIS safety standards

Mandatory ABS for all new two-wheelers from January 2026

for all new two-wheelers from Rules applicable regardless of engine size

Draft notification released on June 23, 2025

Three-month window for implementation post-final notification

Government’s Focus on Road Safety

These initiatives are part of the central government’s larger mission to improve road safety and reduce fatalities involving two-wheelers, which form a significant percentage of India’s traffic-related deaths. By ensuring helmet usage and better braking systems, authorities hope to create a safer environment for millions of riders.

✅ FAQs

When will the two-helmet rule come into effect?

The rule will be enforced three months after the final notification is released following public consultation.

Are both helmets required to be BIS-certified?

Yes, both helmets must comply with specifications set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Is ABS mandatory for all engine types?

Yes, the ABS rule applies to all new two-wheelers, regardless of engine capacity, from January 2026.

Why is the government enforcing this rule?

To enhance road safety, reduce fatalities, and promote the consistent use of protective gear like helmets.

