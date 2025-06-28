Raghava Lawrence tells actor S J Suryah: I know your biggest dream is to become a lead actor!

Chennai: Renowned actor-director S J Suryah is making a powerful comeback to direction after almost 10 years with his upcoming pan-India film, ‘Killer’. What makes this return even more special is that Suryah isn’t just behind the camera—he’s also starring as the lead.

Raghava Lawrence’s Heartfelt Message to S J Suryah

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) timeline, Raghava Lawrence, who previously collaborated with Suryah on Jigarthanda Double X, congratulated his friend and colleague. Lawrence wrote:

“Brother @iam_SJSuryah, Congratulations on your next directorial #KILLER. More than a director, I know your biggest dream is to become a lead actor. May this Killer movie give you the biggest success as a Hero. I pray Raghavendra Swamy for all your dreams to come true! My best wishes to the whole team!”

‘Killer’: A True Pan-India Project

‘Killer’ is set to be a grand-scale pan-Indian film, written, directed, and headlined by S J Suryah. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are all penned by Suryah himself, showcasing his multi-faceted talent.

The movie is being jointly produced by Sri Gokulam Movies (under Gokulam Gopalan) and Angel Studios, Suryah’s own production house. Co-producers include V.C. Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, with Krishnamurthy serving as the executive producer.

Gokulam Movies Returns to Tamil Industry

Known for backing several hits across Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, Gokulam Movies is marking its return to Tamil cinema with this big-budget venture. The film will be released in five languages, targeting a truly national audience.

A Star-Studded Cast & Crew

While the full cast is yet to be revealed, producers have promised a powerhouse ensemble featuring top talents from across Indian cinema—both in front of and behind the camera.

“Our aim with ‘Killer’ is to deliver a truly pan-Indian cinematic experience,” said the makers. “We’re bringing together the finest talent to ensure the film resonates with audiences across the country.”

S J Suryah’s Legacy and Vision

S J Suryah, who directed classics like Vaali, Khushi, and New, is now poised to make a significant mark again—not only as a director but also as a lead actor, fulfilling a long-standing personal dream.