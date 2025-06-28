MLA Talasani Fires at Congress Govt Over Annapurna Canteen Name Change

Hyderabad: Sanathnagar BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav strongly objected to the alleged move by the Congress-led Telangana government to rename Annapurna Canteens, a popular welfare scheme initiated during former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) tenure.

Leading a protest outside the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) office, Talasani was joined by several BRS corporators as they voiced their dissent against the proposed name change.

Annapurna Canteens: A Vision of Serving the Needy

Addressing the media during the protest, Talasani said:

“Annapurna Canteens were started to provide affordable, filling meals to the thousands who come to Hyderabad and Secunderabad every day. The intention behind the scheme was purely service-oriented.”

He expressed disappointment over reports that the Congress government was planning to rename the canteens. “If the government intends to change the name, it must be discussed and approved in a GHMC council meeting with majority consensus,” he asserted.

“Changing Annapurna Name Is Disrespectful”: Talasani

Talasani criticized the Congress government for allegedly disrespecting the sentiment attached to the name Annapurna, which he said invokes the image of the goddess who nourishes the world.

“We continued the Aarogyasri scheme introduced by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy without changing its name. Similarly, Annapurna has a cultural and emotional value,” he said.

He demanded that any name change must go through proper democratic processes, including council-level debate and voting.

Warning of Mass Protests if Name Change Is Enforced

Talasani warned the Congress leadership that if they proceed with the name change without public consensus or council approval, BRS will launch massive statewide protests.

He also pointed out that the PJR Flyover, being inaugurated today, was a project initiated by the previous BRS government.

“It’s the Congress habit to take credit by changing names and installing plaques. But history and the people know who truly worked for the state,” he remarked.

Final Message to the Government

Talasani concluded by saying the BRS has no issue if the Congress government wants to launch new welfare schemes with names aligned to their “Six Guarantees”. However, renaming existing initiatives like Annapurna Canteens would be seen as an attempt to erase the legacy of prior efforts and disrespect public sentiment.