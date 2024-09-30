Muslim World

Hezbollah’s deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah’s death

 In first speech since Nasrallah was killed, Naim Kassem said in a televised statement Monday that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, Hezbollah fighters are ready to fight and defend Lebanon.

Safiya Begum30 September 2024 - 19:17
179 1 minute read
Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death
Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death

 Beirut: Hezbollah’s deputy leader vowed to continue fighting Israel and said the militant group was prepared for a long war after much of its top command was wiped out, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

 In first speech since Nasrallah was killed, Naim Kassem said in a televised statement Monday that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, Hezbollah fighters are ready to fight and defend Lebanon.

 As deputy secretary-general, Naim Kassem now is the acting leader of Hezbollah until a replacement for Nasrallah is chosen.

 Kassem added that despite the killing of Hezbollah’s top military commanders over the past months, Hezbollah now is relying on new commanders.

 “Israel was not able to affect our (military) capabilities,” Kassem said. “There are deputy commanders and there are replacements in case a commander is wounded in any post.”

Tags
Safiya Begum30 September 2024 - 19:17
179 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pak court rejects bail pleas of Imran Khan, his wife in new Toshakhana case

Pak court rejects bail pleas of Imran Khan, his wife in new Toshakhana case

30 September 2024 - 19:30
Hezbollah vows to face Israeli ground attack on Lebanon, denies new leadership rumours

Hezbollah vows to face Israeli ground attack on Lebanon, denies new leadership rumours

30 September 2024 - 17:57
https://munsifdaily.com/india-bowlout-bangladesh-for-233-in-1st-innings/

Three Iranian border security guards killed as fresh violence erupts on Pak-Iran border

30 September 2024 - 14:49
Pakistan Sends 10th Aid Shipment to Palestine

Pakistan Sends 10th Aid Shipment to Palestine

30 September 2024 - 14:49
Back to top button