Telangana High Court Hears Arguments on BC Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday commenced hearings on the contentious issue of Backward Class (BC) reservation, marking the first time the matter has been argued in the state’s apex court. Both sides presented their arguments before the bench as the debate over the implementation of the BC quota gained momentum.

Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy represented the state government and outlined the steps taken to ensure a fair and comprehensive process. He told the court that the cabinet had unanimously decided to conduct a door-to-door survey to accurately assess the BC population. “All parties have supported the survey, which was carried out in accordance with the unanimous resolution passed by the Assembly,” Reddy said. He emphasized that the government is fully committed to promoting the welfare and development of weaker sections in society.

Presenting the survey findings, Reddy stated that 57.6 percent of the state’s population belongs to BCs, and the reservation allocation has been determined based on this data. “The Assembly decided to grant 42 percent reservation to BCs, and no objections were raised by any political party regarding the BC Bill,” he added. He further noted that the Bill had not yet received the President’s assent and has been pending with the Governor since March. “Had the President approved it, the government would have immediately notified it. Nevertheless, the Assembly has passed the Bill in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict,” Reddy explained.

Addressing concerns about the notification process, the AG clarified that if the Governor does not act within the stipulated deadline, the Bill would automatically be considered law. He cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Tamil Nadu case, noting that separate notification would not be necessary in such circumstances.

The bench inquired whether the BC Bill had indeed been passed unanimously in the Assembly, to which Reddy confirmed, highlighting that the legislation was approved without any objections from lawmakers.

The High Court is expected to continue its deliberations on the matter, with the state government asserting that the BC reservation framework is legally sound and has been implemented following proper legislative procedures.

This development comes at a crucial time as discussions around social equity and representation in Telangana gain renewed focus, with the BC community eagerly awaiting the formal notification of the reservation.