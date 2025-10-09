Hyderabad Narcotics Wing Deports Nigerian National for Illegal Stay and Drug-Related Activities

Hyderabad: In a significant move to curb illegal activities and protect national security, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has apprehended and deported Onuorah Solomon Chibueze, a 46-year-old Nigerian national, back to his home country. The operation was carried out following credible intelligence about Chibueze’s suspicious activities in the city.

According to officials, Chibueze had been residing in the Attapur area of Hyderabad since September 2024. Originally from Anambra State, Nigeria, he had a history of small-scale business ventures in Nigeria and Cameroon, including working as a heavy truck conductor in Cameroon for seven years. After returning to Nigeria due to insufficient earnings, he attempted an optical business, which failed, before traveling to India on a medical visa in August 2014.

Upon arrival in India, Chibueze initially worked in restaurants and engaged in clothing exports to Nigeria. However, his visa expired on September 23, 2014, and his passport lapsed on January 16, 2016, after which he remained in India illegally. Investigations revealed that he had been procuring ganja from Pune and Mumbai and selling it in Hyderabad at high prices, allegedly to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Chibueze was apprehended by H-NEW personnel after being spotted acting suspiciously near Tolichowki Police Station limits. During questioning, he failed to provide valid identification or legal documents for his stay in India. A thorough inquiry confirmed that he had overstayed his visa and passport and was involved with local drug peddlers.

Following his arrest, H-NEW coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad, and obtained an Emergency Travel Document from the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi. An Exit Permit was also issued to facilitate his safe deportation. Chibueze was escorted by H-NEW officers, led by Inspector G.S. Daniel, and deported via Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, on October 9, 2025.

Officials emphasized that the deportation aimed to prevent Chibueze from engaging in any activities detrimental to national security. The operation was overseen by H-NEW officers, including SI C. Venkata Ramulu, along with supporting staff.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing also issued a public appeal, warning citizens about foreigners overstaying on medical, student, and business visas and engaging in illegal drug-related activities. Authorities urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and warned that drug abuse could have severe consequences for families and society. Citizens are encouraged to report information regarding drug trafficking or substance abuse to H-NEW at 8712661601, as part of efforts to maintain a drug-free Hyderabad.

Y.V.S. Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/HNEW, highlighted that community cooperation is crucial to ensuring the city remains safe and secure from drug-related crimes.