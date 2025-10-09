Hyderabad Shocker: House Burgled While Family Away for a Function in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: A burglary took place at Kamsari Bazaar under the Bowenpally Police Station limits when a family had gone out of town to attend a family function. Taking advantage of their absence, unidentified thieves broke into the locked house and made off with gold ornaments and cash.

According to police, the burglars scaled the compound wall, smashed the locks, and ransacked the house. The theft came to light when the owners returned home to find the doors broken and valuables missing.

Begumpet ACP Gopalakrishna Murthy stated that the house belonged to Ramachander, an elderly resident of Kamsari Bazaar. He and his family had gone to Mahbubnagar on Monday to attend his granddaughter’s birthday celebrations. During their absence, the burglars broke open the cupboards and stole around 8 tolas of gold jewellery along with ₹50,000 in cash.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the culprits. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case from all possible angles.

Begumpet ACP Gopalakrishna Murthy said the police are closely monitoring surveillance footage to track the movement of suspects. Jayalakshmi, one of the victims, expressed shock over the incident, saying the family never imagined such a theft would happen during a short trip.

Authorities have urged residents to inform local police when leaving town and to ensure proper security measures to prevent such incidents.