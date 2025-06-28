High Court Questions Delay in Nirmal Municipality Elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday expressed serious concern over the state government’s failure to conduct municipal elections, particularly for Nirmal Municipality, whose term expired on March 25, 2025.

The matter was heard by Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy in response to a petition filed over the delay in the electoral process.

Election Commission Awaits Ward Reservation Process

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel strongly argued for the immediate conduct of municipal elections, emphasizing the lapse in governance due to the absence of an elected body.

However, the Election Commission’s legal representative stated that the election schedule cannot be announced until ward-wise reservations are completed. This procedural requirement has delayed the initiation of the election process.

Government Seeks Two Weeks to Submit Report

The High Court sought a detailed report from the Telangana State Government explaining the delay. In response, the government’s lawyer requested two weeks to file the report, citing administrative reasons.

Accepting the request, the High Court has adjourned the matter to July 11, 2025, giving the government time to present its case.

Legal Pressure Mounts Over Democratic Delay

The case has raised serious legal and civic concerns, as failure to hold timely local body elections is being viewed as a violation of democratic principles and Article 243U of the Constitution, which mandates regular municipal elections.

The court’s observations may set a precedent for prompt election scheduling in other municipalities across Telangana where similar delays may exist.

What’s Next?

Ward Reservation Completion : Key prerequisite for scheduling elections

: Key prerequisite for scheduling elections Government Report Due : Expected on or before July 11

: Expected on or before Potential Court Directive: High Court may issue specific orders if delays continue

The Telangana High Court’s strong stance underscores the importance of timely municipal elections and democratic accountability. All eyes are now on the state government’s response in the upcoming hearing.