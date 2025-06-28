‘Kaanta Laga’ Star Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42 in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her sensational performance in the 2002 music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, has tragically passed away at the age of 42. She was reportedly found unresponsive at her Mumbai residence late Friday night and rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband. Despite immediate medical efforts, doctors declared her dead-on arrival.

Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Suspected

While the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the family, early reports suggest that cardiac arrest may have been the cause. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination, which will offer further clarity.

Mumbai Police Launch Preliminary Investigation

The Mumbai Police have initiated a preliminary investigation into Jariwala’s sudden death. Authorities are currently questioning her domestic help and household cook to understand the sequence of events. A forensic team was also dispatched to her home, and a thorough search of the premises has been conducted. The involvement of forensic experts and investigators suggests that the police are treating the incident as suspicious for now.

Rise to Fame: The ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl

Shefali Jariwala rose to national fame with her appearance in the music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, which became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s. Her bold performance and iconic look turned her into an overnight sensation and earned her the nickname “The Kaanta Laga Girl.”

Following her success, she made her Bollywood debut with a cameo in Salman Khan’s film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, and later starred in the 2019 web series ‘Baby Come Naa’.

Television Career and Reality Show Appearances

Jariwala also enjoyed a successful career in Indian television, participating in several popular reality shows including:

Boogie Woogie

Nach Baliye

Bigg Boss 13

In Bigg Boss 13, she shared screen space with her ex-boyfriend and close friend Sidharth Shukla, who also passed away in his 40s due to a suspected heart issue. Fans had fondly remembered their onscreen chemistry and offscreen camaraderie.

Her Last Social Media Post: A Tribute to Sidharth Shukla

In a poignant coincidence, Jariwala’s final post on X (formerly Twitter) was dedicated to Shukla. She wrote:

“Thinking of you today mere dost Sidharth Shukla.”

The post has now gone viral, with fans expressing heartbreak over the eerie timing and her untimely passing.

Shefali Jariwala’s Legacy

Shefali was admired not only for her screen presence but also for her vibrant personality and resilience. Known for her glamorous style and candid nature, she remained a pop culture icon for over two decades.

Her sudden death has left fans, friends, and the entertainment industry in shock. Tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans across the country.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of a beloved performer who redefined the pop video era in India. As we await the official postmortem report and investigation findings, Shefali Jariwala’s legacy continues to live on through her iconic work and enduring fanbase.