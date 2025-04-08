Hyderabad: Hindu Cremation Land Illegally Taken Over, HYDRA Chief Rushes to Scene Amid Protests

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the Hindu cremation ground near Motukula Kunta lake in Machabollaram, Alwal Mandal, following complaints of encroachment and illegal dumping by Ramky Group.

Residents File Complaint Over Ramky’s Encroachment

The visit comes in response to a complaint filed by the Machabollaram Residents Welfare Association Joint Action Committee, which accused Ramky of encroaching on the Hindu cremation ground and using the area as a garbage dumping yard, leading to severe foul smell in the surroundings.

15 Acres Reserved for Cremation Ground, Says Commissioner

Commissioner Ranganath revealed that a total of 15.19 acres in Survey No. 199 had been allocated for the Hindu cremation ground. However, Ramky Group had reportedly taken over part of the land for unauthorized construction and waste dumping without proper permissions.

Locals Turn Out in Large Numbers During Inspection

Despite the summer heat, a large number of residents, including women, gathered during the Commissioner’s visit to voice their concerns and explain the hardships they’ve been facing due to the encroachment and waste dumping.

Ministers and MLAs Alerted on the Issue

The Commissioner noted that the issue had also been brought to the attention of Minister Sridhar Babu by MP Eatala Rajender, MLA Rajasekhar Reddy, and former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. Sridhar Babu had directed both HYDRAA and GHMC Commissioners to take necessary action.

Ramky Ordered to Stop Construction Immediately

Commissioner Ranganath stated that Ramky Group had been officially allotted only 2 acres of land, yet appeared to have encroached on 3–4 additional acres. The company has been directed to immediately halt all ongoing construction activities.

Commissioner Promises Action and Relief

“We will ensure that no government land is encroached upon,” the Commissioner said, adding that the ongoing waste dumping within residential areas was unacceptable. He assured residents that the proposal to shift the dumping yard would be taken up with the state government.

Locals Welcome Swift Response

Residents expressed appreciation for the Commissioner’s quick action. “We are suffering due to the unbearable stench. We thank the Commissioner for visiting the site promptly and assessing the situation firsthand,” they said.