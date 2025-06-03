HMDA to Auction Prime Plots Near ORR — 1,400+ Plots Await Green Signal for Sale

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is preparing to sell developed plots across various areas surrounding Hyderabad. Officials are currently awaiting final approval from the state government. Once the green signal is received, the sales process will begin.

HMDA has developed layouts with basic infrastructure on lands acquired through land pooling around the Outer Ring Road (ORR), in regions including Imamnagar, Thorrur, Lemoor, and Pratap Singaram.

Land Pooling Yields Hundreds of Plots

In Lemoor, HMDA acquired 83 acres through land pooling. Out of the total land, roads and public utility space were carved out, and 497 plots were developed. Among them, 333 plots have already been allotted to farmers, and the remaining 164 plots are with HMDA—now earmarked for sale.

Thorrur has seen the development of HMDA’s largest layout, spread across 117 acres, resulting in 985 plots. While some have already been sold, 493 plots are now available for sale. Similarly, in Pratap Singaram, HMDA has developed another large layout on 165 acres, offering 1,093 plots. After allotments to farmers, 793 plots remain under HMDA’s control and are ready to be sold.

Pricing Strategy and Sales Plan

The base price in many of these areas is expected to start from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per square yard, depending on location and demand. The plots will be sold through a competitive quoting system to the highest bidders.

Real Estate Trends and Market Response

While some analysts suggest a general slowdown in the real estate sector across regions, officials believe Hyderabad’s market remains relatively strong. Previous plot sales by HMDA have seen positive public response, and similar trends are expected this time as well.

HMDA has already submitted a proposal to the state government seeking permission to initiate the sale. Officials noted that funds generated through these auctions would be utilized for further infrastructure and development projects.

Strategic and Cautious Move

Authorities are approaching the sale process strategically, considering market conditions. Once approvals are secured, the official notification and auction procedures will begin. With hundreds of plots available, this could be a significant move for both HMDA and property investors in Hyderabad.