Hyderabad: Security Tightened at Gandhi Bhavan Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzzes

Hyderabad: Security at Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Congress party headquarters, has been significantly increased ahead of the anticipated cabinet expansion. The move comes following intelligence alerts suggesting possible unrest from party leaders disappointed over being excluded from the new cabinet lineup.

Discontent May Led to Protests or Attacks

According to intelligence sources, leaders who do not receive ministerial berths may stage protests or even attempt aggressive actions with support from their followers. To prevent any untoward incidents, security personnel have been deployed in greater numbers around Gandhi Bhavan.

Also Read: Hyderabad Man Deported from USA, Held at Shamshabad Airport with Cash, Gadgets and Fake Stamps

Ministerial Aspirants Under Watch

Reliable sources say that those who had strong hopes of being inducted into the cabinet but failed to make the cut could potentially mobilize their supporters for demonstrations, raising concerns over possible disturbances in and around the party office.

Preventive Measures in Place

In response, police and intelligence units are maintaining a close watch on the movements and communications of key figures considered at risk of leading such protests. Officials are determined to ensure a peaceful atmosphere as the state government finalizes its cabinet expansion.

The cabinet reshuffle, which has already triggered intense lobbying within the party, continues to be a sensitive issue. Security arrangements are expected to remain heightened until the political situation stabilizes.