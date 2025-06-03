Hyderabad Man Deported from USA, Held at Shamshabad Airport with Cash, Gadgets and Fake Stamps

Hyderabad: A man identified as Pankiru Gopal Reddy, who had traveled from Hyderabad to the United States for higher education, was deported from Dallas, USA after immigration officials flagged academic discrepancies in his documentation.

Detained at Shamshabad Airport Upon Arrival

Upon his return to India, Gopal Reddy was detained at Shamshabad Airport by immigration authorities and later handed over to Shamshabad Police for further investigation.

Police Conduct Raids in Hyderabad Residence

During the interrogation, police teams conducted searches at his residence in Hastinapur Colony, B.N. Reddy Nagar, Hyderabad. The raid led to the seizure of ₹10 lakh in cash, 12 iPhones, 2 Redmi phones, one Lenovo laptop, one Apple laptop, and multiple fake immigration stamps of various countries.

Another Accomplice Also Arrested

Authorities also took another individual, Katoju Ashok, into custody along with Gopal Reddy. Both were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Suspected of Fraudulent Activities

The recovery of large sums of money and forged international immigration stamps suggests possible involvement in visa fraud or illegal immigration rackets. Officials are now expanding their investigation to identify others who may be part of the network.

Further Investigation Underway

Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered and further inquiries are ongoing to trace the source of the seized items and uncover the full scope of the operation. More arrests are likely in the coming days.