Horrific Crash! Speeding Van Smashes into Car in West Godavari, Three Dead!

Tadepalligudem: A horrific road accident claimed the lives of three people near Kunchanapalli village in Tadepalligudem Mandal, West Godavari district.

The incident occurred when a speeding van crashed into a car traveling from Hyderabad to Mandapeta.

Victims of the Fatal Crash

The victims have been identified as:

Bogella Venkata Satya Suresh (died on the spot)

(died on the spot) His wife, Navya (died instantly)

(died instantly) Their child, Vasavi Krishna, who succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Reconstruction of Amaravati with divine blessings of Srivaru: TTD Chairman

Cause of the Accident

According to preliminary reports, the high-speed van lost control and violently rammed into the car, leading to the devastating accident. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Road Safety Concerns

This accident highlights the dangers of overspeeding and reckless driving. Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution and follow traffic safety regulations to prevent further tragedies.