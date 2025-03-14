Andhra Pradesh: Reconstruction of Amaravati with divine blessings of Srivaru: TTD Chairman

Amaravati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu announced that the reconstruction of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, will commence with the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara following the celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam.

Srinivasa Kalyanam to Be Held in Amaravati

Addressing the media alongside TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, Naidu stated that all arrangements for the grand celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam have been completed.

The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM .

. The venue is the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Venkatapalem village, Amaravati.

Amaravati Reconstruction with Rs. 30,000 Crore Investment

TTD Chairman BR Naidu revealed that, in line with the vision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the first installment of the tender process for Amaravati’s reconstruction is complete.

The project will commence with an investment of Rs. 30,000 crore .

. Meetings with Amaravati farmers and farmers’ association leaders were conducted, with all stakeholders expressing their willingness to participate in the reconstruction efforts.

Extensive Arrangements for Devotees

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao stated that elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with district authorities to ensure a smooth experience for devotees attending the Srinivasa Kalyanam.

Priests and Vedic scholars from Tirumala will perform the ritual in a grand manner .

will perform the ritual in a . Facilities have been arranged for 27,000 devotees to witness the spiritual event.

to witness the spiritual event. LED TVs have been installed around the stage to provide a clear view of the Kalyanam.

Security Measures in Place

To ensure safety and smooth execution, tight security arrangements have been implemented:

160 personnel from TTD Vigilance & Security Department .

. 600 police personnel from Guntur District Police .

. Five drones and 70 CCTV cameras have been deployed for monitoring and security in collaboration with local authorities.

have been deployed for in collaboration with local authorities. Electric lights installed around the venue to enhance visibility and security.

A Spiritual Start for Amaravati’s Rebirth

With Srinivasa Kalyanam marking the spiritual beginning of Amaravati’s reconstruction, the TTD and Andhra Pradesh government aim to blend faith and development in shaping the state’s capital city.

