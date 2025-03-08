CM Chandrababu: Good News for Government Employees – Key Announcement Made!

Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a major announcement regarding maternity leave for government employees while attending an event in Markapuram, Prakasam district, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Unlimited Maternity Leave for Government Employees

During his speech, CM Chandrababu Naidu assured that government employees would now be entitled to maternity leave, regardless of the number of children they have.

Previously, maternity leave was granted only for up to two children, but the government has now removed this restriction.

“Earlier, I advised against having more children for the welfare of the country. However, times have changed, and now I encourage families to have children,” the Chief Minister stated.

Talli Ki Vandanam Scheme Benefits for All Children

Alongside the maternity leave reform, CM Chandrababu promised financial support for mothers through the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme, ensuring that every child’s education is covered under the initiative.

“No matter how many children a mother has, all of them will receive the benefits of Talli Ki Vandanam for their education,” he said.

A Major Move for Women Employees

This decision is seen as a significant step towards supporting working mothers and ensuring better work-life balance for government employees in Andhra Pradesh.

With these new policies, CM Chandrababu Naidu aims to strengthen women’s welfare and provide financial security for families in the state.