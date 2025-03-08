TVK Chief Vijay Extends Women’s Day Wishes, Slams DMK on Women’s Safety

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President, Vijay, extended his Women’s Day wishes while launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government over the state of women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s Women’s Day Message

In his statement, Vijay expressed his gratitude and respect for women across Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Andra Pradesh 10th Class Board Exams 2025: Free RTC Bus Travel for Students

“To all the mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends in Tamil Nadu, I extend my warmest Women’s Day wishes. True happiness exists only when there is safety. Without safety, happiness becomes an illusion,” he said.

Criticism of the DMK Government

Vijay took the opportunity to highlight concerns regarding women’s safety in the state, questioning the ruling party’s governance.

“I understand how you feel. What can we do?”

Taking a direct swipe at the DMK government, he further added:

“We all chose this government together. But only now do we realise how they have deceived us.”

Call for Change in 2026 Elections

The TVK leader urged the people of Tamil Nadu to unite and demand change in governance, signaling his political aspirations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

“Everything can change, and change is necessary. In 2026, we will come together and replace the DMK government, which has failed to ensure women’s safety,” Vijay declared.

He concluded his statement with a promise of solidarity, assuring:

“I will always stand by you as a son, brother, or friend in every situation.”

Vijay’s Political Journey with TVK

Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, with a vision to fight corruption and divisive politics.

Key Political Milestones:

August 22, 2024: Vijay unveiled the TVK party flag and theme song at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai .

Vijay unveiled the at the party headquarters in . October 27, 2024: TVK held its inaugural conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram district , which witnessed a massive crowd of three lakh people .

TVK held its , which witnessed a massive crowd of . 2026 Elections: TVK will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, but Vijay chose to stay out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TVK’s Stand Against DMK & BJP

During TVK’s inaugural event, Vijay sharply criticized both the DMK and BJP, branding:

DMK as a family-centric party that exploits Dravidian identity for personal gain .

as a that exploits . BJP as an ideological adversary indulging in divisive politics.

Following these remarks, the DMK dismissed TVK as the “C team” of the BJP.