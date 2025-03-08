Andra Pradesh 10th Class Board Exams 2025: Free RTC Bus Travel for Students

The Andhra Pradesh Board Exams for Class 10 (SSC) are set to begin on March 17, 2025. To ensure smooth transportation for students, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is providing free bus travel for all Class 10 students.

This initiative will help students avoid traffic delays and long-distance travel issues, ensuring they reach their exam centers on time.

AP 10th Class Exams 2025: Key Details

Exam Start Date: March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025 Total Students Appearing: 6.49 lakh

6.49 lakh Total Exam Centers: 3,450

3,450 CCTV Surveillance: All exam centers equipped with CCTV cameras

Free RTC Bus Travel for Students

Bus Facilities:

Special RTC Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, and City Ordinary buses will be available.

will be available. No tickets required – Students just need to show their hall ticket to avail free travel.

– Students just need to to avail free travel. Free transport is applicable both to and from the exam centers.

Benefits of Free RTC Bus Travel:

✅ Avoid traffic congestion

✅ Reach exam centers on time

✅ Stress-free and comfortable travel

AP SSC 10th Class 2025 Exam Schedule

Date Subject March 17, 2025 (Monday) First Language Paper 1 March 19, 2025 (Wednesday) Second Language March 21, 2025 (Friday) English March 22, 2025 (Saturday) First Language Paper 2, OSSC Main Language Paper 1 March 24, 2025 (Monday) Mathematics March 26, 2025 (Wednesday) Physical Science March 28, 2025 (Friday) Biological Science March 29, 2025 (Saturday) OSSC Main Language Paper 2, SSC Vocational Course March 31, 2025 (Monday) / April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) Social Studies (Date subject to Ramzan holiday)

📌 Note: If March 31 is declared a holiday for Ramzan, the Social Studies Exam will be rescheduled to April 1, 2025.

BSE AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2025: Download via WhatsApp & Official Website

Students can download their hall tickets from the official BSE AP website and also receive them via WhatsApp. These hall tickets must be presented to avail free RTC bus travel and to enter the exam centers.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department and APSRTC have collaborated to ensure seamless travel and exam arrangements for all students. This initiative will provide convenience and safety for students appearing for the AP 10th Class Board Exams 2025.