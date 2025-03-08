Andra Pradesh 10th Class Board Exams 2025: Free RTC Bus Travel for Students
The Andhra Pradesh Board Exams for Class 10 (SSC) are set to begin on March 17, 2025. To ensure smooth transportation for students, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is providing free bus travel for all Class 10 students.
This initiative will help students avoid traffic delays and long-distance travel issues, ensuring they reach their exam centers on time.
AP 10th Class Exams 2025: Key Details
- Exam Start Date: March 17, 2025
- Total Students Appearing: 6.49 lakh
- Total Exam Centers: 3,450
- CCTV Surveillance: All exam centers equipped with CCTV cameras
Free RTC Bus Travel for Students
Bus Facilities:
- Special RTC Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, and City Ordinary buses will be available.
- No tickets required – Students just need to show their hall ticket to avail free travel.
- Free transport is applicable both to and from the exam centers.
Benefits of Free RTC Bus Travel:
✅ Avoid traffic congestion
✅ Reach exam centers on time
✅ Stress-free and comfortable travel
AP SSC 10th Class 2025 Exam Schedule
|Date
|Subject
|March 17, 2025 (Monday)
|First Language Paper 1
|March 19, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Second Language
|March 21, 2025 (Friday)
|English
|March 22, 2025 (Saturday)
|First Language Paper 2, OSSC Main Language Paper 1
|March 24, 2025 (Monday)
|Mathematics
|March 26, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Physical Science
|March 28, 2025 (Friday)
|Biological Science
|March 29, 2025 (Saturday)
|OSSC Main Language Paper 2, SSC Vocational Course
|March 31, 2025 (Monday) / April 1, 2025 (Tuesday)
|Social Studies (Date subject to Ramzan holiday)
📌 Note: If March 31 is declared a holiday for Ramzan, the Social Studies Exam will be rescheduled to April 1, 2025.
BSE AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2025: Download via WhatsApp & Official Website
Students can download their hall tickets from the official BSE AP website and also receive them via WhatsApp. These hall tickets must be presented to avail free RTC bus travel and to enter the exam centers.
The Andhra Pradesh Education Department and APSRTC have collaborated to ensure seamless travel and exam arrangements for all students. This initiative will provide convenience and safety for students appearing for the AP 10th Class Board Exams 2025.