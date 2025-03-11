Houthi Leader Threatens to Renew Attacks on Israeli-Linked Vessels Amid Gaza Aid Blockades

Sanaa: In a bold statement, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi group, has threatened to resume military operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels if humanitarian aid does not reach Gaza by the deadline he set. The deadline, which he reaffirmed in a televised speech on Monday, is set to expire Tuesday.

Houthi Ultimatum to Mediators: Gaza Aid Must Reach or Attacks Will Resume

Al-Houthi declared that his group’s armed forces are prepared to launch operations against Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea if aid shipments to Gaza are not allowed to resume within the four-day period. The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, has been a vocal supporter of Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have carried out several drone and rocket attacks targeting Israeli-linked vessels and cities as part of their solidarity with Palestinians. These attacks have been focused on the Red Sea, but the group’s military actions have also reached Israeli cities.

Previous Houthi Attacks and Israeli Retaliation

In response to these assaults, Israel has launched multiple retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi military sites in Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah. The Houthi group has been targeting what they claim are Israeli-linked ships in regional waters to show their support for Gaza and its people during the ongoing blockade.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas had led to a temporary halt in Houthi attacks, but the group has now signaled its readiness to resume operations if the blockade on Gaza remains in place.

Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea and Beyond

The conflict has seen several airstrikes by Israel on Houthi-controlled areas, with the most recent strike occurring on January 10, 2024. Israel first began retaliating against Houthi targets on July 20, 2023, with subsequent strikes on September 29, December 19, and December 26. These ongoing tensions reflect the broader regional impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The situation remains volatile, and the international community continues to monitor the escalating threat of further military actions by the Houthi group if Gaza’s aid blockade is not lifted.