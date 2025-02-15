How to Check Telangana Rythu Bharosa Payment Status Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Telangana: The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme has been a vital initiative for supporting the state’s farmers, and it continues to benefit thousands of eligible individuals.

Announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on 26 January 2025, the scheme provides much-needed financial assistance to financially vulnerable farmers in Telangana. This initiative, along with other welfare schemes like Indiramma Atmiya Bharosam and ration cards, aims to uplift the agricultural sector and ensure the well-being of farmers.

Farmers who have applied for the Rythu Bharosa Scheme and are waiting for the payout can now check the status of their Rythu Bharosa payments online. If you’re a beneficiary, you can follow the simple steps provided below to check your Rythu Bharosa status and know more about your eligibility.

Telangana Rythu Bharosa Status: Check Your Payout Status Online

As part of its efforts to boost the agriculture sector, the Telangana government has announced that around 17.03 lakh farmers will benefit from the Rythu Bharosa Scheme. The government provides financial aid of up to ₹12,000 per acre of cultivated land to eligible farmers and also extends benefits to agricultural laborers.

The financial support is being disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the beneficiary’s bank account, ensuring the money reaches farmers directly without any third-party intervention. The Rythu Bharosa payments are being made in two phases — ₹6,000 in each of the Rabi and Kharif seasons — to ensure farmers have the necessary funds for agricultural expenses.

Steps to Check Telangana Rythu Bharosa Status Online

Beneficiaries of the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme can easily check the payment status by following these steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to the official website: rythubharosa.telangana.gov.in Login: Click on the Login tab at the right-hand corner of the website. Enter Login Details: Use your username and password, or log in with your mobile number using OTP verification. Go to Payment Status: Once logged in, navigate to the payment status or beneficiary list section. Enter Aadhaar Number: Enter your Aadhaar number to check your payment status. Submit: Once you submit the details, your Rythu Bharosa status will be displayed.

Who is Eligible for the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Payout?

The Telangana government has set the following eligibility criteria for farmers to receive benefits under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme:

Residency Requirement : The applicant must be a resident of Telangana .

: The applicant must be a . Age Limit : The farmer’s age should be between 18 to 55 years .

: The farmer’s age should be between . Land Ownership : Only small or marginal farmers who own or lease cultivable land are eligible. Industrial zones, mining areas, or real estate lands are not included.

: Only who own or lease cultivable land are eligible. lands are not included. Agricultural Laborers: Agricultural laborers are also eligible for benefits if they meet other requirements.

Benefits Under the Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme

The Rythu Bharosa Scheme provides the following benefits to eligible farmers:

₹12,000 Financial Assistance : Farmers receive ₹6,000 in both Rabi and Kharif seasons to cover agricultural expenses.

: Farmers receive to cover agricultural expenses. Direct Bank Transfers : The payments are made directly into the farmers’ bank accounts , ensuring transparency and reducing the risk of corruption.

: The payments are made directly into the farmers’ , ensuring transparency and reducing the risk of corruption. First Installment Paid: The government has already disbursed the first installment of ₹6,000 to 4,41,911 farmers across 32 districts, totaling around ₹569 crore in payments.

Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme Payout Process

The Rythu Bharosa Scheme payout will continue until 31 March 2025. The government has started by disbursing payments for farmers with one-acre land and will proceed to farmers with two or more acres of land in the coming weeks.

Farmers with one acre of land : Payment has already been made.

: Payment has already been made. Farmers with two or three acres of land : Payments will be made soon.

: Payments will be made soon. Farmers with four acres or more: They will receive their payments after those with smaller landholdings.

Conclusion

The Telangana Rythu Bharosa Scheme is a crucial initiative aimed at improving the financial conditions of farmers in the state. With the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, the government ensures that farmers receive financial assistance directly into their accounts. If you’re a beneficiary, be sure to check your Rythu Bharosa status to stay updated on your payout. Visit the official portal and enter your details to know your current status and payment eligibility.