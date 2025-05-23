How to Lock Your Aadhaar Card Online and via SMS to Prevent Misuse

New Delhi: In today’s digital era, safeguarding personal information is more crucial than ever. With Aadhaar becoming a key identification document in India—linked to everything from bank accounts and PAN numbers to government subsidies—the risk of misuse has increased significantly. Fortunately, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides an option to lock and unlock your Aadhaar to protect your personal and biometric data.

Why Should You Lock Your Aadhaar?

Your Aadhaar contains sensitive information including your name, address, date of birth, and biometric data. If unauthorized individuals gain access to this data, it can lead to identity theft and financial fraud. Locking your Aadhaar helps prevent unauthorized access and misuse, especially when it is not actively being used.

How to Lock Aadhaar Card Online

Follow these steps to lock your Aadhaar through the UIDAI website:

Visit the official UIDAI website: uidai.gov.in Click on “My Aadhaar” and select “Lock/Unlock Aadhaar” Enter your 16-digit Virtual ID (VID), full name, PIN code, and the captcha code You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number Submit the OTP to successfully lock your Aadhaar

How to Lock Aadhaar Card via SMS

You can also lock your Aadhaar using SMS from your registered mobile number:

Send an SMS with the text: GETOTP to 1947 You’ll receive a one-time password (OTP) Send another SMS: LOCKUID to 1947 Aadhaar will be locked within seconds

What Happens When Aadhaar Is Locked?

Once your Aadhaar is locked, it cannot be used for authentication or verification purposes. This includes eKYC, biometric verification, or online Aadhaar-based services. To use Aadhaar again, you must unlock it using similar steps on the UIDAI website or through SMS.

How to Unlock Aadhaar

To unlock your Aadhaar, follow the same process through the UIDAI website or by SMS. Instead of “LOCKUID,” send UNLOCKUID to 1947.

What to Do If Your Aadhaar Is Misused

If you suspect misuse or unauthorized access to your Aadhaar, immediately: