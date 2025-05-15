HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2025 DECLARED: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Scores via Direct Link

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh – The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the HP Board 10th Result 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results online at the official website – hpbose.org.

Over 95,000 Students Appeared for the Exams

This year, a total of 95,495 regular students took the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams, held between March 4 and March 24, 2025. The results were released by HPBOSE Chairman and DC Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa.

79.8% Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for HPBOSE 10th Result 2025 stands at 79.8%, indicating a strong academic performance across the state. A total of 117 students secured positions in the Top 10 merit list — 88 boys and 29 girls.

How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2025 Online

Follow these steps to check your result online:

Visit the official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org Click on the link titled “HP Board Class 10th Result 2025” on the homepage. Enter your roll number and other required details. Click on the Submit button. Your result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2025 on Mobile

Students can also check their results using mobile browsers by visiting hpbose.org and following the same steps listed above.

Top Performers and Merit List

The HPBOSE has also released the list of top performers. This year’s merit list reflects the academic dedication of students, with many schools reporting impressive individual scores.