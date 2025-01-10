Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 51st Birthday with Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan and Ladylove Saba Azaad

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 51 on Friday, and his birthday celebrations included some special people in his life. His ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, and his current ladylove, Saba Azaad, were among the attendees. The celebration was shared on social media by Hrithik’s former brother-in-law, Zayed Khan, who posted a picture from the gathering.

Zayed took to his Instagram to wish Hrithik, calling him an “honest sounding board” throughout his life. The “Main Hoon Na” actor shared a picture with Sussanne, her partner Arsalan, Zayed, Hrithik, Saba, and other friends. In his heartfelt post, Zayed wrote:

“Happy birthday my brother Duggs!! To a guy I greatly admire! Whose will power is simply stunning, to say the least. Who has never failed to be an honest sounding board to me my whole life. Whose advice I take sincerely and introspect deeply. Shine on my brother into this year and many more to come. Big hug. Always stay as kind as you are! @hrithikroshan #happybirthday #family #friendslikefamily.”

Hrithik and Sussanne’s Journey

Hrithik and Sussanne, childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000 but separated after 14 years in 2014. They share two sons together, and despite their separation, they have maintained a cordial relationship.

Zayed Khan’s Career and Recent Ventures

Zayed Khan, son of Sanjay Khan, made his debut in 2003 with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and went on to star in the blockbuster Main Hoon Na alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Some of his other notable films include Vaada, Shabd, Dus, and Shaadi No. 1. He later starred in Fight Club – Members Only (2006) and Rocky: The Rebel. Other films he appeared in include Cash, Speed, Mission Istaanbul, Yuvvraaj, and Blue.

In 2011, Zayed ventured into film production with his co-owned company, Born Free Entertainment, alongside actress Dia Mirza and her former husband, Sahil Sanga. Their first film was Love Breakups Zindagi. In 2012, Zayed appeared in a supporting role in Tezz alongside Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgan.

His most recent appearance was in the 2015 comedy-thriller Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, where he played the lead role alongside Rannvijay Singh and Tina Desai.