Hyd: Kishan Reddy concludes Musi Nidra protest, pledges support for slum dwellers

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy concluded his “Musi Nidra” protest on Sunday morning.

The program involved spending the night in the Musi River catchment areas to show solidarity with slum dwellers facing the threat of eviction due to the state government’s Musi Beautification-Rejuvenation Project.

During his overnight stay at the residence of Amboji Shankaramma in Amberpet’s Tulasi Ramnagar slum, Reddy interacted with local residents, highlighting their plight. Shankaramma’s family, like many others in the area, has lived there for decades but now faces the uncertainty of losing their home.

After spending the night with local leaders, Reddy had breakfast with slum dwellers and assured them of the BJP’s unwavering support. “No matter how many bulldozers come, we will stand by the poor and guard their homes,” he said, urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to rethink the government’s approach to the project.

Kishan Reddy strongly criticised the state government’s plans to demolish houses in the Musi catchment areas, labelling it a “war on the poor.” He alleged that the Congress-led administration was prioritising real estate projects over the welfare of long-standing residents.

“The Chief Minister is threatening to bulldoze the homes of the poor while failing to provide alternative housing or address the root causes of pollution in the Musi River,” he said. Reddy suggested building retaining walls along the river and addressing industrial and sewage pollution before considering beautification.

The Union Minister called on the state government to engage with local communities to develop an inclusive plan for the Musi project. “Beautify Musi without displacing its residents,” he urged, adding that BJP leaders would support any constructive efforts through voluntary labour.

Reddy also criticised Congress leaders, accusing them of spreading false narratives and neglecting their promises. He reiterated his commitment to standing by the poor, stating, “Criticism doesn’t matter to us. Our goal is to protect the rights of the people.”

The BJP’s state-wide Musi Nidra program saw party leaders visiting 20 slum areas along the river, vowing to oppose forced evictions and ensure the safety and dignity of the residents.