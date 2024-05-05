Hyd: Police raid Pub in Banjara Hills, detain 160 for violating regulations

Hyderabad: The city police detained 160 individuals after conducting a raid on After Nine Pub, located in Banjara Hills.

The raid took place at midnight on Saturday, following credible information suggesting that the establishment was operating in violation of regulations.

The Banjara Hills police, acting on the received intel, conducted the operation, resulting in the detention of 160 individuals, including 40 women and 75 young men. Notices were issued to them under Section 41(A) of the CRPC. It was uncovered that pub managers had recruited young women from various states to entice customers.

The young women have been transferred to a rescue home in Saidabad, while police are also probing allegations of drug use on the premises.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, as stated by the police.