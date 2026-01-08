Hyderabad to Face 36-Hour Drinking Water Disruption in These Areas from January 10, Check Full List
Several parts of Hyderabad will face a 36-hour drinking water supply disruption from January 10 due to repair works under Krishna Phase-2 water supply scheme.
Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 36 hours in several parts of Hyderabad due to major repair and maintenance works under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-2, officials announced.
Table of Contents
The interruption will begin at 6 AM on Saturday, January 10, 2026, and continue until 6 PM on Sunday, January 11, 2026, affecting multiple divisions and localities across the city.
Reason for Water Supply Disruption
According to officials, the disruption is necessary to carry out critical repair works on the Krishna Phase-2 pumping main between Kodandapur and Godakandla.
The planned works include:
- Repairing a 200 mm diameter MS pipeline leakage
- Replacement of damaged 2375 mm diameter MS air tees and valves
- Junction works at Nasarlapalli
- Replacement of damaged butterfly valves and NRVs (Non-Return Valves) at various locations
These works are essential to ensure the safe and uninterrupted water supply in the long term.
Areas Affected by 36-Hour Water Cut
Water supply will be affected in the following O&M Divisions and areas:
- O&M Division XI: Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar
- O&M Division XIX: Areas under Auto Nagar Reservoir
- O&M Division X: Vaishalinagar, Nagole
- O&M Division XX: Badangpet, Lenin Nagar, Adibatla, areas under Kammaguda Reservoir
- O&M Division VIII: Areas under Balapur Reservoir, Barkas, Maisaram
- O&M Division XIV: Yellugutta Reservoir, Nacharam
- O&M Division VII: Tarnaka, Boudhanagar, Nallagutta, Lalapet, Marredpally, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Mekalamandi, Mahendra Hills Reservoir
- O&M Division V: Areas under Mekalamandi Reservoir
- TD-III: MES, Railways, Secunderabad Cantonment Board areas
- O&M Division IX: Hasmathpet, Gautam Nagar, Ferozguda
- O&M Division XVI: Madhuban Reservoir, Shastripuram, Prashasan Nagar (partial)
- O&M Division I: National Police Academy
Public Advisory Issued
Authorities have requested residents to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during the disruption period. Consumers are advised to avoid wastage until normal supply is restored.
The 36-hour water supply disruption in Hyderabad is part of essential infrastructure maintenance aimed at strengthening the city’s drinking water system.
Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.