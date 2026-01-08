Hyderabad to Face 36-Hour Drinking Water Disruption in These Areas from January 10, Check Full List

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 36 hours in several parts of Hyderabad due to major repair and maintenance works under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-2, officials announced.

The interruption will begin at 6 AM on Saturday, January 10, 2026, and continue until 6 PM on Sunday, January 11, 2026, affecting multiple divisions and localities across the city.

Reason for Water Supply Disruption

According to officials, the disruption is necessary to carry out critical repair works on the Krishna Phase-2 pumping main between Kodandapur and Godakandla.

The planned works include:

Repairing a 200 mm diameter MS pipeline leakage

Replacement of damaged 2375 mm diameter MS air tees and valves

Junction works at Nasarlapalli

Replacement of damaged butterfly valves and NRVs (Non-Return Valves) at various locations

These works are essential to ensure the safe and uninterrupted water supply in the long term.

Areas Affected by 36-Hour Water Cut

Water supply will be affected in the following O&M Divisions and areas:

O&M Division XI: Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar

Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar O&M Division XIX: Areas under Auto Nagar Reservoir

Areas under Auto Nagar Reservoir O&M Division X: Vaishalinagar, Nagole

Vaishalinagar, Nagole O&M Division XX: Badangpet, Lenin Nagar, Adibatla, areas under Kammaguda Reservoir

Badangpet, Lenin Nagar, Adibatla, areas under Kammaguda Reservoir O&M Division VIII: Areas under Balapur Reservoir, Barkas, Maisaram

Areas under Balapur Reservoir, Barkas, Maisaram O&M Division XIV: Yellugutta Reservoir, Nacharam

Yellugutta Reservoir, Nacharam O&M Division VII: Tarnaka, Boudhanagar, Nallagutta, Lalapet, Marredpally, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Mekalamandi, Mahendra Hills Reservoir

Tarnaka, Boudhanagar, Nallagutta, Lalapet, Marredpally, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Mekalamandi, Mahendra Hills Reservoir O&M Division V: Areas under Mekalamandi Reservoir

Areas under Mekalamandi Reservoir TD-III: MES, Railways, Secunderabad Cantonment Board areas

MES, Railways, Secunderabad Cantonment Board areas O&M Division IX: Hasmathpet, Gautam Nagar, Ferozguda

Hasmathpet, Gautam Nagar, Ferozguda O&M Division XVI: Madhuban Reservoir, Shastripuram, Prashasan Nagar (partial)

Madhuban Reservoir, Shastripuram, Prashasan Nagar (partial) O&M Division I: National Police Academy

Public Advisory Issued

Authorities have requested residents to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during the disruption period. Consumers are advised to avoid wastage until normal supply is restored.

The 36-hour water supply disruption in Hyderabad is part of essential infrastructure maintenance aimed at strengthening the city’s drinking water system.

