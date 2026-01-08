Kite Festival Preparations: HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Kukatpally, Madhapur and Old City Lakes

Hyderabad: With the Kite Festival in Hyderabad approaching, **HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath inspected several HYDRAA-developed lakes and directed officials to complete all beautification and safety works within 3–4 days to ensure the venues are fully ready for the celebrations.

Lakes Inspected for Kite Festival Events

The HYDRAA Commissioner visited key lakes identified for festival activities and public gatherings:

Nallacheruvu

Thammidikunta

Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowlah Lake

These locations are being prepared as major venues for the Kite Festival, which the government plans to host on a large scale.

HYDRAA Commissioner Sri A.V. Ranganath garu inspected HYDRAA-developed lakes Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally, Thammidikunta in Madhapur, and Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowlah Lake in the Old City in connection with the upcoming Kite Festival. Officials were instructed to complete beautification,… pic.twitter.com/4U8iocPFns — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) January 8, 2026

Beautification and Safety Works to Be Finished in 3–4 Days

During the inspection, Commissioner Ranganath instructed officials to accelerate works on a war footing so that all arrangements are completed before the festival.

Key instructions included:

Finish beautification and landscaping quickly

quickly Install and test decorative lighting

Take up large-scale plantation to enhance greenery

to enhance greenery Ensure cleanliness and sanitation around the lakes

around the lakes Strengthen security arrangements for public safety

No Negligence in Lake Protection: Commissioner

The HYDRAA Commissioner made it clear that lake protection must not be compromised under any circumstances. Officials were told to balance festival preparations with strict conservation measures to protect water bodies.

He also asked departments to:

Improve walking tracks and public access areas

and public access areas Maintain clean surroundings to attract visitors

to attract visitors Ensure all works are completed well before the Kite Festival day

Lakes to Be Fully Ready Before Festival

Emphasising timely execution, the Commissioner directed that all preparations be completed before the Kite Festival, so that the lakes are safe, attractive, and welcoming for citizens and visitors.

The HYDRAA lake inspections for the Kite Festival underline the focus on public safety, environmental protection, and festive readiness, as Hyderabad gears up for one of its most popular celebrations.

