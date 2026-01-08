Kite Festival Preparations: HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Kukatpally, Madhapur and Old City Lakes
HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath inspected Nallacheruvu, Thammidikunta and Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowlah Lake, directing officials to finish Kite Festival preparations in 3–4 days.
Hyderabad: With the Kite Festival in Hyderabad approaching, **HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath inspected several HYDRAA-developed lakes and directed officials to complete all beautification and safety works within 3–4 days to ensure the venues are fully ready for the celebrations.
Lakes Inspected for Kite Festival Events
The HYDRAA Commissioner visited key lakes identified for festival activities and public gatherings:
- Nallacheruvu
- Thammidikunta
- Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowlah Lake
These locations are being prepared as major venues for the Kite Festival, which the government plans to host on a large scale.
Beautification and Safety Works to Be Finished in 3–4 Days
During the inspection, Commissioner Ranganath instructed officials to accelerate works on a war footing so that all arrangements are completed before the festival.
Key instructions included:
- Finish beautification and landscaping quickly
- Install and test decorative lighting
- Take up large-scale plantation to enhance greenery
- Ensure cleanliness and sanitation around the lakes
- Strengthen security arrangements for public safety
No Negligence in Lake Protection: Commissioner
The HYDRAA Commissioner made it clear that lake protection must not be compromised under any circumstances. Officials were told to balance festival preparations with strict conservation measures to protect water bodies.
He also asked departments to:
- Improve walking tracks and public access areas
- Maintain clean surroundings to attract visitors
- Ensure all works are completed well before the Kite Festival day
Lakes to Be Fully Ready Before Festival
Emphasising timely execution, the Commissioner directed that all preparations be completed before the Kite Festival, so that the lakes are safe, attractive, and welcoming for citizens and visitors.
The HYDRAA lake inspections for the Kite Festival underline the focus on public safety, environmental protection, and festive readiness, as Hyderabad gears up for one of its most popular celebrations.
