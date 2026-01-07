International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad, Global Celebration from Jan 13 to 15

Hyderabad: The much-awaited International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad is set to light up the city from January 13 to January 15 at the iconic Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, coinciding with Makar Sankranthi. Organised by the Telangana Tourism Department, the International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad aims to showcase the state’s rich culture, heritage, and festive spirit to a global audience.

International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad: Global Participation

The International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad will witness participation from 19 countries, making it one of the biggest cultural events in Telangana.

Participating Countries Include

Indonesia, Australia, Canada

Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand

Korea, Japan, Portugal, Vietnam

Malaysia, Italy, Switzerland

Algeria, Singapore, Russia

Ukraine and France

A total of 40 international kite flyers and 55 national kite flyers from 15 Indian states will take part in the International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad.

Night Kite Flying & Giant Kites at Parade Grounds

A major highlight of the International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad will be the special night kite-flying events, scheduled on all three days. Visitors can enjoy:

Giant-sized artistic kites

Unique international kite designs

Night sky illuminated with colourful kites

Telangana Culture on Display

To enhance the experience of the International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad, several cultural programmes will be organised showcasing:

Telangana folk dances

Traditional music performances

Local art forms reflecting the state’s heritage

Handloom, Handicrafts & Food Courts

The festival venue will feature:

100 handloom and handicraft stalls

60 food courts serving Telangana cuisine and other Indian and international dishes

Food lovers attending the International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad will get a chance to relish authentic regional flavours.

International Sweets Festival with 1,200+ Varieties

Alongside the kite festival, an International Sweets Festival will be organised in association with CLIC.

Key highlights:

More than 1,200 varieties of sweets

Homemade sweets prepared by Hyderabad residents from different states and countries

A unique blend of global and traditional flavours

Hot Air Balloon Festival from January 16 to 18

Adding to the festive charm, Telangana Tourism will also organise a Hot Air Balloon Festival from January 16 to 18.

Hot Air Balloon Festival Highlights

15 international-standard balloons

Balloons arriving from European countries

Morning sessions on Hyderabad outskirts

Evening sessions at Parade Grounds with Drone Show 2026

High-Tech Drone Show at Gachibowli Stadium

A special Drone Show will be held on January 16 and 17 at Gachibowli Stadium, featuring:

High-tech drones with multi-colour LED lights

Aerial manoeuvres and FPV (First Person View) drone racing

LED-lit racecourse across the stadium

Drone soccer matches

Showcasing Telangana tourist destinations

Boosting Tourism Through International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad

The International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad is part of Telangana government’s broader initiative to promote tourism, generate employment, and encourage citizens to explore local destinations regularly.

With global participation, cultural showcases, food, sweets, hot air balloons, and drone shows, the International Kite & Sweet Festival Secunderabad promises to be a grand celebration of tradition and innovation. Residents and tourists alike are expected to flock to Parade Grounds to witness this vibrant festival.

