Hyderabad B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide After Exam Failure
In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old B.Tech first-year student died by suicide in Hyderabad after reportedly failing in three subjects in his recent semester exams.
The student has been identified as Vivek, a native of Gudibanda village, Kodad mandal, in Suryapet district, Telangana.
Academic Failure Leads to Mental Distress
According to family sources, Vivek, son of Keerthi and Upender, had been under intense academic pressure after learning about his exam results. The failure in three subjects reportedly led to severe emotional distress and depression.
Suicide Committed at Home in Hyderabad
On Wednesday, while his family members were away, Vivek allegedly locked himself in the bathroom and inflicted serious injuries on his neck and hand. The incident resulted in his untimely death. The family later discovered the scene and informed local authorities.
Police Launch Investigation
The Hyderabad police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Initial inquiries point toward academic failure and mental stress as the leading causes of the suicide. The body was shifted for post-mortem and further procedures.
Rising Student Suicides Highlight Mental Health Crisis
This incident adds to the growing number of student suicides in India related to academic pressure. Experts and educators stress the urgent need for:
- Mental health awareness
- Counseling facilities in colleges
- Parental and peer support
- Healthy coping mechanisms for failure
Need for Emotional Support in Educational Institutions
With increasing competition and performance expectations, many students struggle silently. Institutions are being urged to:
- Implement regular counseling sessions
- Create stress-relief programs
- Promote open discussions on mental well-being