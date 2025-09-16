Hyderabad Braces for Fresh Spell of Rain Tonight, IMD Issues Alert for These Areas, Check List

Hyderabad: Weather conditions in Hyderabad are set for a change, with meteorologists predicting another round of rainfall across the city and nearby districts by Tuesday evening. While the day is expected to remain largely dry until afternoon, showers are likely to intensify during the night and continue into Wednesday morning.

Weather experts update on social media platform X, highlighted that a significant trough line will be passing through the Hyderabad belt. This system could trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several adjoining districts, including Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla. Within Hyderabad city limits, the weather will stay dry till evening hours before shifting to a wet spell at night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, in its one-day forecast issued Tuesday morning, projected “generally cloudy skies” for the city. Officials noted the likelihood of light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong gusty winds. In addition, fog or haze may blanket parts of the city in the morning and late at night. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 22°C.

Authorities have advised commuters to plan travel cautiously and avoid unnecessary movement during peak showers. Heavy rainfall, officials warned, could disrupt vehicular flow and cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.