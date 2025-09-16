Hyderabad MGBS Metro Gets New Passport Seva Kendra, Telangana Ranks Fifth in Issuance

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar today inaugurated a new Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) at MGBS Metro Station, further expanding passport services in Telangana.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Riazul Hasan, and City Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Prabhakar said Telangana has emerged as the fifth-highest state in the country in passport issuance, with the capacity to process around 4,500 passports daily.

He suggested increasing the capacity of the MGBS center from 750 to 1,200 slots and enhancing slots at the Karimnagar center from 250 to 500.

Also Read: KTR Urges BRS Cadre to Fight Strongly in Jubilee Hills By-Election

The Minister emphasised that passports are as essential as Aadhaar, noting that while earlier many workers traveled to Gulf countries, today students and professionals are increasingly going abroad for education and employment.

He said the MGBS center, being located at a key transport hub, will benefit people from different districts, providing easy access through metro and bus facilities.

He urged staff to treat applicants with courtesy and called on the police department to expedite verification so that passports can be issued quickly.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi lauded the setting up of the center in the old city, highlighting the convenience of its location. He recalled the challenges faced when the Begumpet passport office was first set up in 1976 and noted that Hyderabad continues to rank among the top in passport issuance.

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav said the new facility has made the process easier for people, stressing the growing importance of passports in everyday life.

Union Ministry Joint Secretary KG Srinivasa, RPO J Snehaj Reddy, Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari, and other officials were also present.