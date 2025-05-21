Hyderabad Contractor’s Shocking Protest: Cell Tower Climb Over Unpaid Dues Sparks Panic

Hyderabad: High drama unfolded in Hydernagar, located in the Kukatpally Police Station limits, when a man named Ramu, working as a contractor, climbed a cell tower demanding his unpaid dues from a private engineering firm.

Contractor Demands Rs 8 Lakh From R&L Engineering Company

Ramu, associated with R&L Engineering Company, alleged that the firm had not cleared his pending payment of Rs 8 lakh. Frustrated by the delay and lack of response, Ramu took the extreme step of climbing the mobile tower as a form of protest.

Ramu Threatens Self-Harm With Petrol Bottle

Carrying a bottle of petrol, Ramu threatened to harm himself unless his dues were settled. He refused to climb down, insisting,

“I will only come down if I am paid the Rs 8 lakh I am owed.”

The situation caused panic among locals and drew a large crowd, while police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot to manage the tense situation.

Police Engage With Company Officials to Resolve Crisis

Police attempted to negotiate with the company management, urging them to address the contractor’s concerns and prevent a possible tragedy. Despite assurances that the issue would be resolved, Ramu remained on the tower for over an hour, creating a tense standoff.

Ramu Finally Brought Down, Taken Into Custody

Eventually, after much persuasion and intervention, Ramu was brought down safely. The police took him into custody and shifted him to the Kukatpally Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities are expected to initiate inquiries into Ramu’s claims and the payment dispute with R&L Engineering.