Hyderabad CP Sajjanar Conducts Midnight Patrol; Visits Homes of Rowdy-Sheeters in Langer House, Tolichowki

Hyderabad: In an unexpected midnight operation, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, personally conducted patrol duties and inspected sensitive areas under the Langer House and Tolichowki Police Stations. The Commissioner travelled in a regular patrol vehicle without sirens or escorts, ensuring a discreet and ground-level assessment of policing activities.

During the late-night patrol, CP Sajjanar directly visited the homes of several rowdy-sheeters in M.D. Lines, Aasam Nagar, and Defence Colony. He woke up the rowdy-sheeters and inquired about their past criminal activities, current lifestyle, employment status, and social behaviour.

Issuing a stern warning, he cautioned them that any return to criminal activities would attract strict action. He advised them to abandon unlawful behaviour and lead a responsible, honest life.

Midnight Inspection from 12 AM to 3 AM

The Commissioner’s surprise patrol, conducted between 12:00 AM and 3:00 AM, covered important routes, sensitive points, and high-traffic stretches within the South West Zone. He inspected ongoing police activities and the general security situation in both Langer House and Tolichowki limits.

In Tolichowki, CP Sajjanar visited several hotels, shops, and commercial establishments that were operating late at night. He issued clear warnings that any business found violating night-time restrictions would face strict action.

Evaluation of Patrolling Efficiency

The Commissioner assessed the alertness of patrolling teams and reviewed how effectively they respond during night hours to ensure public safety. He interacted with constables and officers on duty, reviewed their patrolling points, response mechanisms, and the issues they are currently handling.

Later, CP Sajjanar visited the Tolichowki Police Station, where he examined the General Diary, night entries, attendance registers, and duties assigned to the staff. He evaluated each aspect of station functioning in detail.

Strengthening Night Policing

Speaking on the occasion, CP Sajjanar said that surprise inspections are being conducted to strengthen night policing and to directly observe how police personnel are performing at the ground level. He added that such visits help improve accountability among staff and enhance the overall quality of policing under the People Welfare Policing initiative.

He instructed officers to give priority to visible policing and affirmed that strict monitoring is underway to curb criminal activities in the city. He further directed police teams to remain vigilant at all times and be ready to respond promptly to any situation to ensure the safety of Hyderabad’s residents.