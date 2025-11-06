Hyderabad CP V.C. Sajjanar Hits the Bull’s-Eye During Shooting Practice at Police Academy

Hyderabad: The city’s newly appointed Police Commissioner, V.C. Sajjanar, who earned nationwide recognition for his sharp policing and encounter cases, once again demonstrated his trademark precision—this time at the shooting range. On Friday morning, Sajjanar visited the Telangana State Police Academy on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where he joined the Hyderabad City Police team for a shooting practice session.

During the session, the Commissioner tried his hand at target shooting using a pistol and successfully hit multiple bull’s-eyes. Sharing moments from the practice on his social media handles, CP Sajjanar expressed his enthusiasm, saying that training at the shooting range and hitting the target “always brings a rush of excitement and satisfaction.”

The officer, often described as a “people’s cop,” took charge as the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on October 30 this year. Before his current role, he served as the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) for nearly four years, where he was credited with implementing several key reforms to improve the corporation’s efficiency and public outreach.

Earlier, Sajjanar also held the position of Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, where his decisive actions and crime control strategies drew widespread praise. Known for his disciplined approach, community-oriented policing, and firm stance on law and order, Sajjanar continues to be one of Telangana’s most dynamic and respected IPS officers.

His latest post from the shooting range has garnered significant attention online, with citizens lauding his commitment to maintaining hands-on skills and setting an example for the force under his leadership.