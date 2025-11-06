Fear of Ants Turns Tragic: 25-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Ends Life Due to Myrmecophobia

Hyderabad: In a deeply tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman in the city’s Aminpur suburb took her own life after battling for years with an intense fear of ants — a rare psychological condition known as Myrmecophobia. The deceased, identified as Manisha, lived with her husband Srikanth and their three-year-old daughter in Navya Home Apartments.

Police reports suggest that Manisha had been suffering from this phobia since childhood. Despite undergoing treatment, she continued to live in constant fear, which over time led to severe anxiety and emotional distress. Investigators said that before ending her life, Manisha left behind a note expressing her exhaustion from the persistent fear and requested her husband to care for their young daughter.

According to the police, the heartbreaking incident came to light on Tuesday evening when Srikanth returned home from work and found the door locked from inside. After repeatedly knocking and receiving no response, he sought help from neighbors to break open the door. Inside, they discovered Manisha had ended her life using her saree as a noose.

Authorities from the Aminpur Police Station immediately arrived at the scene and shifted the body for postmortem examination. The police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Officials added that Manisha was originally from Mancherial district and had married Srikanth three years ago. The couple had been residing in Aminpur for the past two years. Locals described her as a polite and reserved woman who had recently seemed increasingly withdrawn and anxious.

Residents of the apartment complex were left in shock by the incident, with many expressing sorrow over how a rare psychological fear could drive a young woman to such a tragic end. The community remains in mourning as police continue their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding her death.