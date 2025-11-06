Young Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Rajendranagar Apartment

Hyderabad: A mysterious death of a young man has created tension in the Rajendranagar police limits. The incident occurred at Kenworth Apartments in Shivaram Pally, where the deceased, Ahmed Ali (28), had been residing with a friend and two women in a live-in relationship for the past few months.

According to reports, Ahmed Ali reportedly fell unconscious late on Tuesday night. Locals, upon noticing his condition, immediately alerted the Rajendranagar Police. By the time the police arrived at the apartment, Ahmed Ali had already succumbed.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Ahmed Ali and his companions — another young man and two women — had allegedly organized a drug party the previous night. Officials suspect that excessive consumption of narcotics may have led to his sudden death.

Also Read: Khairatabad Police Bust Illegal PDS Rice Racket; 1,000 kg Seized from Private Residence

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and initiated a detailed probe to determine the exact cause. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and investigators are now questioning those present at the flat to gather more information.

Authorities are also looking into the source of the drugs and whether the group had a history of substance use. The incident has once again drawn attention to the growing problem of drug abuse among urban youth in Hyderabad’s outskirts.

The Rajendranagar Police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken based on forensic and medical findings.